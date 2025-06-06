Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
NextBigWhat.com
AI Newsletter by Ashish Sinha
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
So..what did you get done this week?
Introducing CallMelon ! 📣
12 hrs ago
•
Ashish Sinha
1
Share this post
ProductGeeks: A community of makers, the ones who ship
So..what did you get done this week?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
May 2025
Shipping is easy. All that comes and after is getting harder
The tools are cheap. The judgment is priceless.
May 27
•
Ashish Sinha
2
Share this post
ProductGeeks: A community of makers, the ones who ship
Shipping is easy. All that comes and after is getting harder
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Nature doesn't like vacuum: Sequoia's memo on AI (and trillion dollar opportunities)
+ rise of vibe revenue
May 16
•
Ashish Sinha
1
Share this post
ProductGeeks: A community of makers, the ones who ship
Nature doesn't like vacuum: Sequoia's memo on AI (and trillion dollar opportunities)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Is this the best and the worst time to be a product manager?
Title vs Function demarcations are clearer than ever.
May 1
•
Ashish Sinha
5
Share this post
ProductGeeks: A community of makers, the ones who ship
Is this the best and the worst time to be a product manager?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
April 2025
Is Ghibli a ploy?
Mo data. Mo moat.
Apr 2
•
Ashish Sinha
4
Share this post
ProductGeeks: A community of makers, the ones who ship
Is Ghibli a ploy?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
March 2025
11x and the AI-SDR space..Time to get real?
A case for invisible AI?
Mar 25
•
Ashish Sinha
3
Share this post
ProductGeeks: A community of makers, the ones who ship
11x and the AI-SDR space..Time to get real?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Future of Voice AI
Sesame AI is the new talk of the town and their research preview introduced a groundbreaking conversational AI, blending cutting-edge machine learning…
Mar 18
•
Ashish Sinha
Share this post
ProductGeeks: A community of makers, the ones who ship
Future of Voice AI
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
February 2025
Are we closer to seeing one-person unicorn startups? 🦄
Unicorns are shrinking in size...growing in ambition.
Feb 27
•
Ashish Sinha
4
Share this post
ProductGeeks: A community of makers, the ones who ship
Are we closer to seeing one-person unicorn startups? 🦄
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The ₹400 crore revenue (accidental) business
+ the business of milk
Feb 21
•
Ashish Sinha
2
Share this post
ProductGeeks: A community of makers, the ones who ship
The ₹400 crore revenue (accidental) business
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
B2B Content marketing that still works✅
Don't out-spend your competition. But out-teach them.
Feb 18
•
Ashish Sinha
3
Share this post
ProductGeeks: A community of makers, the ones who ship
B2B Content marketing that still works✅
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
How I lost my startup, got it back and scaled
+ why founders should have a 'life' beyond their startups.
Feb 14
•
Ashish Sinha
3
Share this post
ProductGeeks: A community of makers, the ones who ship
How I lost my startup, got it back and scaled
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Sam Altman: Future will be coming at us in a way that is impossible to ignore
+ skills needed to thrive in AI world
Feb 10
•
Ashish Sinha
2
Share this post
ProductGeeks: A community of makers, the ones who ship
Sam Altman: Future will be coming at us in a way that is impossible to ignore
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 Zakti Techmedia Private Limited
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts