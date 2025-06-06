ProductGeeks: A community of makers, the ones who ship

May 2025

Shipping is easy. All that comes and after is getting harder
The tools are cheap. The judgment is priceless.
  
Ashish Sinha
Nature doesn't like vacuum: Sequoia's memo on AI (and trillion dollar opportunities)
+ rise of vibe revenue
  
Ashish Sinha
Is this the best and the worst time to be a product manager?
Title vs Function demarcations are clearer than ever.
  
Ashish Sinha

April 2025

March 2025

February 2025

Are we closer to seeing one-person unicorn startups? 🦄
Unicorns are shrinking in size...growing in ambition.
  
Ashish Sinha
The ₹400 crore revenue (accidental) business
+ the business of milk
  
Ashish Sinha
B2B Content marketing that still works✅
Don't out-spend your competition. But out-teach them.
  
Ashish Sinha
How I lost my startup, got it back and scaled
+ why founders should have a 'life' beyond their startups.
  
Ashish Sinha
Sam Altman: Future will be coming at us in a way that is impossible to ignore
+ skills needed to thrive in AI world
  
Ashish Sinha
