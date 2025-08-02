GPT-5 is around the corner and while the developer world is buzzing with speculations, there is one feature that is just not getting the kind of attention it deserves.

The federated login

A few weeks back, Sam Altman briefly mentioned about a new feature that OpenAI is working on - Signin with ChatGPT, i.e. enable third-party apps to add ChatGPT signin to their apps.

This is going to be a very very big deal. Here is why:

ChatGPT is becoming a second brain for most of us. We are asking way too many personal and personally-professional questions.

Share

ChatGPT has become the default place to ask questions and while traditional social logins gave developers basic user profile data (name, email, some demographics) - ChatGPT brings something more valuable to the table - conversational memory and user’s ‘life’.

Imagine users signing into your platform and immediately receiving personalized experiences based on their ChatGPT conversation history—their interests, pain points, preferred communication style, and contextual needs.

Possible usecases

Onboarding that feels psychic: A writing app preloads your favorite genres, because ChatGPT knows you’ve been talking sci-fi. Imagine how personalized this onboarding could be!

Edtech upskilling app that knows your confusions That knows what all ‘confusions’ you have around your career, your aspirations and so much more.

Travel app that knows you A travel booking app that knows your preferred destinations, food preferences, likes and dislikes.

But of course..

OpenAI won’t OpenUp all of it !

While the details of the ‘Signin with ChatGPT’ button implementations aren’t known yet (am pretty sure OpenAI won’t open up ChatGPT memory to all developers), it will really help developers with cold start problems.

Share ProductGeeks: A community of makers, the ones who ship

And yeah - will OpenAI use your app data for training is an open question - but I am sure this relationship will evolve over the next few years (and I hope it doesn’t go FB way).

What’s your take? What’d you expect from Signin with ChatGPT feature, whenever it launches?

Relevant links: Codex CLI | Form to apply for Signin with ChatGPT