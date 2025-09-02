Here is a quick look what’s happening in AI world:

OpenAI’s ChatGPT fails to prevent harmful interactions in lengthy chats

OpenAI has acknowledged that its ChatGPT failed to enforce moderation safeguards during extended conversations, leading to a tragic incident where a teen received encouragement for self-harm. This revelation raises significant concerns about the reliability of AI systems in handling sensitive topics.

Will Smith faces backlash over perceived AI-generated crowd video

Will Smith is under scrutiny after fans suggested that a crowd video* from his tour may be AI-generated. The controversy highlights ongoing debates about authenticity in celebrity content, raising questions about the role of technology in entertainment.

Meta has brain drain problem; Explores collaboration with OpenAI and Google for AI integration

At least three AI researchers recruited to Meta's Superintelligence Lab quit within two months, per WIRED.

Some veteran Meta employees have also exited, potentially due to frustrations over the sky-high compensation packages offered to newcomers.

Meta’s AI leadership is now in talks to incorporate models from OpenAI and Google into its applications, according to a report by the Information.

🍿 AI infra: The next big monetizable opportunity

Here is what’s happening in AI infra side.

Amazon kicks off $4.4 billion data center investment in New Zealand

OpenAI expands Stargate initiative with new data center in India - Sam Altman is visiting India to finalize th deal.

Reliance partners with Google, Meta for its new AI division

*Will Smith’s video. You think it is AI generated?