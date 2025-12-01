It’s been 3 years (and 1 day) since ChatGPT’s launch.

The world has changed and importantly, AI has enabled Productgeeks to create products that never existed.

Products that you believe should exist in the world - no matter whether they cater to small or big markets, whether they are investible or not.

That is, doing the do » talking.

Introducing a product that I initially built for myself and soon a lot of my founder friends started using it and it has been getting great traction now!

Meet MelodyAI - the joyful productivity app that turns tasks into rewards.

What’s MelodyAI? Why one more productivity app?

My biggest challenge with all productivity apps is that they treat uses like bots - you are supposed to be working, prioritising et al.

But then, life is bigger than your tasks. Your life is a mix of your ‘wasted’ time over chai, your movie time decoding why Kattappa killed Bahubali (okay we all know this!), your distractions (subway surfer?) and even Insta time!

MelodyAI turns your tasks into rewards - it enables you to add tasks (like natural language sentences, e.g. meet sam at 4 pm), each task has a complexity attached to it (don’t worry - the system automatically figures it out)

You can meanwhile add rewards - like I just started watching ‘The Black Bird’ on Apple TV - so the deal is that if I earn 180 points (aka melodies) by today evening , I get to watch the episode tonight - else I will have to wait for tomorrow :|

You get the drift, right?

And of course, there are some really well thought out features

Pomodoro timer for each task ! (really really helpful)

Weekly planning done using Eisenhower matrix (Urgent vs Important)

Google calendar integration

Lightweight mobile apps

and a whole lot of simpler yet thoughtful experiences!

Go ahead and try MelodyAI and share your feedback.

My personal goal is to take the pain out of productivity p0rn and instead, enable people to enjoy a fun filled life - without any guilt!

So..go ahead and get distracted !!