Ashish Sinha / Newsletter

Ashish Sinha / Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
6d

This one hits hard. The Slack trap is so real\u2014its easy to confuse constant communication with progress, when really your just avoiding the uncomfortable decisions. That danger zone venn diagram nails it. I've caught myself doing premature scaling too many times, building features nobody asked for cause it felt more exciting than validating the core problem. The 24-hour rule sounds like a solid filter for cutting through the noise.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zakti Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture