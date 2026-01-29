Sam Altman has time and again said that it’s surprisingly common for founders to shy away from challenging decisions, opting instead for “fake work” – tasks that are more enjoyable but less critical to the company’s success.

He even said that Slack creates a lot of fake work, and that he dreads the first and last hour of his day because of it.

Most founders (including me) / ProductGeeks are guilty of this - when you run the treadmill, sweat it out and realise that you haven’t gone anywhere.

In this (<4 minutes) video, I break down a simple venn diagram to help you audit your work - whether it is fake or real and what’s the danger zone.

What we cover:

Why Sam Altman dreads the first and last hour of his day.

The “Slack Trap”: Why internal communication feels like progress (but isn’t).

The Danger Zone: Premature scaling and “Political Theater.”

The 24-Hour Rule: How to filter your tasks for Real Work.

The Bottom Line: