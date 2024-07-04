Researchers analyzed over 800,000 online reviews of beauty and fashion products listed on Amazon. They discovered that reviews written in the present tense were more likely to receive a positive response, such as a thumbs-up emoji, compared to reviews written in other tenses.

“A 50-word review only using verbs in the present tense is about 5.5% more likely to be ‘liked’ than a 50-word review using no present-tense verbs at all,” says David Fang, a doctoral student at Stanford University and one of the paper’s authors.

Your ‘overall experience’?

Companies often tend to ask for overall experience and the consumer’s randomness shows up when asked as a standalone question vs. combining with something else.

“We found that consumers give, on average, a higher overall rating when asked to rate the overall experience and several attributes of the experience compared with when they are asked to rate the overall experience alone. In other words, when consumers can speak to what specifically they didn’t like about an experience, they weight those negative aspects less heavily in their overall ranking.” - WSJ

Humans are weird, no?