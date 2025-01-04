"What's your take"

Whenever I have written a blog or a piece of content, this question has been my fav way to end the post.

Because I often see people having no take, no strong opinion, no real original insight. Most of my LinkedIn / Twitter feed is full of borrowed insights, regurgitated content / copied videos.

With no 'real' take. No original insight.

Social media rewards you for being 'safe' - by posting popular stuff that makes others feel good. And not for questioning things, asking difficult questions, making others feel a little 'uncomfortable'.

And the same is true for a lot of founders building 'safe' businesses - more driven by excel shits (sorry..sheets) or ‘what’s trending’ than having a bold take (look at how everyone now is building quick commerce vs. how zepto founders were dissed off a year back with a standard qn: who the eff needs 10 min delivery).

The thing is that having a take == having a strong point of view, a strong conviction which means you are bound to piss people off.

And if you aren’t pissing people off, why do you even exist? :)

If people aren’t dissing you off - then you are probably not doing anything great (of course, the legal T&C applies)

So..tell me what's your take on your business / your career / your industry?

I am all ears!