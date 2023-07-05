Twitter is confused. Just like Yahoo was
Is it a media company..or a tech company?
In the last few days, here is what Twitter has announced
Limits on number of posts one can view (a temporary fix to combat scraping)
Tweetdeck will now be available to only blue subscribers
This is apart from all the chaotic updates regd Twitter API usage and many other announcements. And all of these are made to
cut costs
increase (subscription) revenue
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ProductGeeks: A community of makers, the ones who ship to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.