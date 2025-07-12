People’s motives are unknowable. Let go of the need for a reason. Ignore their explanations. The only true facts are their actions

Derek Sivers' latest thought-provoking work, "Useful Not True," is all about challenging your perception of "truth" and embracing what's genuinely useful for your life.

“Useful Not True” is about reframing.



Success in anything starts with your perspective which affects your strategy — your actions.



Your first thought (“this is a disaster”) feels true, but it’s not the only perspective.



Your first thought is an obstacle you need to get past by realizing no thoughts are necessarily true.

After your initial impulse, consider other perspectives, then choose the thought that’s more useful to you — the one that makes you take effective actions.

Nothing has inherent meaning. Whatever meaning you project into it is your own

Understanding others

People share perspectives, not facts. They tell you how they see things.



Like someone across the world telling you the time. Maybe it’s true for them, but not for you, and not for most other people.

