Gemini has 350 million monthly active users

Google revealed in court that its Gemini AI chatbot reached 350 million monthly active users worldwide as of March 2025 -- up from 9 million daily users in October 2024

OpenAI expecting $125Bn by 2029

For two years, ChatGPT has been OpenAI's cash cow. But by the end of the decade, the company has told some potential and current investors it expects combined sales from agents and other new products to exceed its popular chatbot, lifting total sales to $125 billion in 2029 and $174 billion the next year,

Business Insider Founder Creates AI Exec For His New Newsroom, Immediately Hits On Her

Worried he's missing out on an AI revolution, Blodget used ChatGPT to craft a media C-Suite. Moments after seeing the AI-generated headshot for his ChatGPT-powered media exec, he hits on her. Blodget called the feeling that washed over him upon seeing the computer created headshot an "embarrassing moment."

"When I saw Tess's headshot, amid the giddiness and excitement of that first hour of working together, I confess I had a, well, human response to it," Blodget wrote (via).

Tessa - the AI generated exec

New AI Products

Perplexity iOS Voice Assistant Debuts (and is supposedy better than Apple’s Siri) This assistant can perform a variety of tasks including web browsing, booking reservations, sending emails, setting reminders, and controlling media playback, all without the need for extensive setup.

Deepengine: Democratizing cybersecurity for early tech teams

Edits by Instagram Edits is the new video creation app by Instagram that helps creators make great videos on their phones. With easy ways to track your ideas, powerful editing tools and actionable insights, it has all of the tools you need to support your creation process in one place.

Manna: Bible meets AI

Struggling with daily Bible motivation, comprehension, or consistency? Manna blends Scripture with gamified learning, AI-generated personalized levels, and an AI mentor for instant insights.

