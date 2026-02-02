So..what are PMs going to do now? Evals? Naah..there is an agent for that.

I’d love to hear from you on the present and future state of PMs (feel free to share in the comments section / or just reply if you see this in your inbox).

How do you look at this evolution? What are the other exciting opportunities for PMs (in your current context - be it as a founder, a PM, a marketer etc)?

Note that the title is dying, not the function!

Share

We need more people in the team to do product management, but not the one to hold that (en)title.