AI-led contact centers are also competing with customer’s CTOs and product teams: Gaurav, Verloop.io founder

Contact centers/ support offices are changing and what was seen as a boring space is..the HOTTEST space in the Gen AI world!

In this episode of the Ashish Sinha Show, I talk to Gaurav Singh, founder of Verloop.io on how contact centers are evolving, how the ICPs are evolving and importantly, what BPO 2.0 will look like.

Gaurav Singh is the CEO and founder of Verloop.io, the conversational AI operating system for businesses. Verloop enables businesses to deliver delightful support experiences to their customers, across channels.

Verloop.io is leveraged by unicorns and Fortune 500 companies across India, SEA, MENA and the USA to deliver exceptional customer engagement at scale.

In this episode, Gaurav and I talk about:

1. Gaurav’s journey from B2C to B2B / Enterprise

​2. How ICPs are evolving in the GenAI era.

​3. How Gen AI products also compete with companies’ CTOs/Product Managers

​4. Outcome based pricing: How close are we to achieve that?

​5. Enterprise LLMs: Is it a fad? Who has the data?

​6. Why new-age enterprise products cannot be boring or unsexy.

​7. Advice to Indian founders building global SAAS, especially on HQ/incorporation location + ​If you are building a global SAAS, does it make sense to raise funding from Indian VCs?

​8. Tips to early-stage startups on building trust

​..and so much more!

