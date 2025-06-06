Productivity is broken.

Apps help you plan. Track. Visualize. Sync. Organize.

And still — the most important question goes unanswered:

What did you actually get done this week?

Everyone’s busy. Few are accountable.

You can build a second brain.

You can block your calendar.

You can automate your entire workflow.

But none of that helps if you can’t face yourself every Friday and answer one thing honestly.

Did you move the needle.. or just stay busy? “What did you actually get done this week?”

This is a ritual that has helped me stay focused over the last few years and happy to announce the launch of CallMelon!

Meet MELON

3 minutes of ruthless reflection (every Friday)

No, it won’t motivate you.

It won’t send dopamine notifications.

It doesn’t care if you feel good (or bad) about your week.

Join CallMelon

What it does:

👉 Asks you one hard question every Friday.

👉 In a 3-minute audio check-in with a blunt, AI version of Elon Musk (well, almost).

👉 It listens. Follows up. Summarizes your response.

That’s it.

No fluff. No productivity porn.

Just radical weekly honesty.

Melon is not a coach.

This is not a journal.

This is not therapy.

It’s your performance mirror.

Every Friday.

Initiated by you.

Faced by you.

You’ll want to skip it.

You’ll want to lie.

You’ll want to pretend.

But if you do it — week after week —

you’ll know exactly who you’re becoming.

Why this works

Because it’s not trying to solve everything.

It focuses on one question (“What did you actually get done this week?”)

One moment.

One ritual (no app to download - just a voice call on your browser).

And the rest of your system — your goals, your plans, your Notion dashboards — suddenly make sense. Or fall apart.

Well, that’s the point!

Flexible pricing.

No freemium traps.

No upsells.

You can either subscribe or just buy a lifetime plan.

It’s not for everyone.

Call Melon is not cute.

It’s not cuddly.

It doesn’t care if you like it.

But if you’re serious — about building something, becoming someone, or just stopping the BS — this is your weekly checkpoint.

You vs. the week.

So ask yourself:

What did you really get done?

And if you flinch at the answer - you know what to do.

Get lifetime access at 50% discount

Built with unflinching honesty, love and care.

— Ashish

A ProductGeek

(And yes, I take my own MELON call every Friday. The video you are seeing is an instance of my check-in)