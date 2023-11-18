RIP OpenAI. Here is what lies ahead for startups
Hint: Open source
OpenAI has just landed in deep chaos with founder and CEO, Sam Altman being fired from the company. While there is no clarity on what the actual reasons were (and I won’t get into it), here is what will happen in the next few days/weeks.
First of all, the generative AI revolution which OpenAI started will continue, albeit lesser momentum. Here is what I …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ProductGeeks: A community of makers, the ones who ship to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.