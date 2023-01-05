Massive layoffs underway at Amazon, Salesforce; Walmart receives $1 Bn tax bill for PhonePe’s move to India
Meta Fined $400 Million for Online Activity-Based Ads
Howdy!
Check out Thursday’s edition of the nextbigwhat newsletter and stay on top of the stories shaping the world of business, startups, and tech!
The NextBigWhat newsletter brings you curated news, summarized for you—we save you time and deliver the info you need in your work.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ProductGeeks: A community of makers, the ones who ship to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.