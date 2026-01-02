Life rewards action, not intelligence. Many smart fellas often are immersed in overthinking - and they give it a nice name..i.e. impostor syndrome to explain their lack of action.

Big ideas from Conor Neil, a serial entrepreneur,

It’s easy to think that being smart is enough, but without action, intelligence doesn’t lead to progress. Taking steps, even small ones, builds momentum and leads to growth. So, focus on doing rather than just thinking. Remember, consistent action, not just clever ideas, is what truly drives success.

Smart people often excel at creating excuses to avoid taking action. The more intelligent you are, the better you become at rationalizing inaction.

But remember, progress comes from doing, not just thinking. Start with one small action, then another. This approach is how you achieve significant progress in life.

Consistency Beats Perfection

Showing up consistently is more valuable than waiting for the perfect idea. Even if your actions aren’t perfect, they lead to learning and improvement over time.

By acting regularly, you become more articulate and skilled. It’s the discipline of consistent action that eventually leads to mastery, not just the brilliance of your initial ideas.

Measure to Improve

To truly understand your discipline, measure your actions. Without measurement, it’s easy to deceive yourself into thinking you’re making progress.

For instance, tracking the number of words written each week can reveal whether you’re truly productive. Measurement clarifies effort and ensures that your actions align with your goals, helping you stay disciplined and focused.

Good things happen when you engage with the world. Action leads to growth and connection with others. Instead of staying on the sidelines, find a meaningful measure to track your progress.

This year, focus on actions that matter and evaluate your discipline in achieving them. By valuing action over mere intention, you set the stage for real accomplishments.

Have a great action filled 2026!

