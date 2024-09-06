Layoffs and goodbyes
Is Klarna showing the future of SAAS Apps?
Leading global payment provider, Klarna is:
Planning to lay off 50% of its workforce and replace them with Gen AI implementation
is letting of Salesforce and also Workday SAAS apps
CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski said that the company is shutting down its software as a service provider (SaaS) Salesforce and within a few weeks will shut down Workday.
There are l…
