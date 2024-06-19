ixigo's cockroachy journey to IPO
An #UnPluggd story.
ixigo’s IPO is a huge success and while we celebrate the success, the journey was full of rejections - right from VCs who didn’t believe in the idea to company going through multiple pivots / iterations.
Here is Aloke Bajpai sharing the story at UnPluggd conf (India’s most loved startup conf) in 2016.👇🏼
