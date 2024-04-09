India's real EV R(EV)olution is not in 2 or 4 wheelers
The answer lies in the middle
Just last month, around 500 manufacturers — most of them homegrown — sold over 44,000 e-rickshaws, compared to less than 6,800 electric cars sold during the month.
“Big-name companies won’t set foot in the e-rickshaw industry,. “They know it’s not their segment. The buyer is not looking for aesthetics. [The vehicle] should be durable.” [YC Electric’s Dir…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ProductGeeks: A community of makers, the ones who ship to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.