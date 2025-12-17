This book was recommended by a friend - I found it not just useful, but a lot practical as well.

What is it about?

Creative visualization is defined as the technique of using your imagination to create what you want in your life.

Creative visualisation is the art of using mental imagery and affirmation to produce positive changes in your life. Shakti Gawain’s clear writing style and vivid examples make creative visualisation easy to read and apply to your personal needs and wants.

This ground-breaking work has found enthusiastic followers in every country and language in which it has been published, and gawain’s simple yet powerful techniques are now used successfully in many diverse fields, including health, education, business, sports, and the creative arts.

Core Principles Guiding Manifestation

The effectiveness of creative visualization stems from several interrelated principles governing the universe and energy:

1. The Physical Universe Is Energy: The universe’s basic component is a force or essence called energy; everything is energy, and we are all part of one great energy field. Thought is a relatively fine, light form of energy that manifests instantaneously and is easy to change, while matter is dense and slower to change. All forms of energy are interrelated and can affect one another.

