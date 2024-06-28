Follow the money: Spend 30 minutes daily on Upwork, not for gigs, but to study what problems people are actively paying to solve. This reveals real market needs.

Listen to complaints: Research phrases like "I wish there was a tool for" and "does anyone know a software that can". You'd be surprised how often people articulate exact problems needing solutions.

Dive into niche communities: Actively participate in subreddits and forums related to my areas of expertise. The goal is to spot recurring pain points that aren't adequately addressed by existing solutions.

This approach has led me to several promising opportunities that I'm currently validating through conversations with potential users. - via/reddit

What a lovely approach this is. Right?