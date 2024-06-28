How do you get micro SAAS ideas?
Follow the money
Follow the money: Spend 30 minutes daily on Upwork, not for gigs, but to study what problems people are actively paying to solve. This reveals real market needs.
Listen to complaints: Research phrases like "I wish there was a tool for" and "does anyone know a software that can". You'd be surprised how often people articulate exact problems needing solutions.
Dive into niche communities: Actively participate in subreddits and forums related to my areas of expertise. The goal is to spot recurring pain points that aren't adequately addressed by existing solutions.
This approach has led me to several promising opportunities that I'm currently validating through conversations with potential users. - via/reddit
What a lovely approach this is. Right?
I recall how Girish of
Freshdesk Freshworks stumbled upon the idea of launching ‘one more’ support ticketing platform - by looking at HN (hacker news) comments section where people were complaining about existing support platforms.