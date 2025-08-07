There are games that you play and games that you really want to play.

I am not talking about sporting games literally, but the game of life.

Your goals. Your aspirations.

Many a times, we often chase goals that are ‘defined’ by the society. Instead of asking, “How do I play this game better?”, we should ask:

“Is this even the right game for me?”

I had this moment when I actually paused and asked myself (at the peak of our media business revenue) - am I really interested in building a media business? In fact, I realized that I didn’t even want to win the game that I was playing!

Well, asking the right question helped me and am sharing a few big ideas from Graham Weaver, founder of Alpine Investors (among the top PE firms) - he shares a very interesting perspective on how to design winnable game (notes are from his Stanford lecture*).

Four Steps to Designing a Winnable Game

1. Choose a Game That Stirs Your Blood

Aim for goals that truly excite you and make you want to show up as your best self.

Aspirational goals you care about are more likely to be achieved than “safe” or moderate ones, because they inspire action and persistence.

TODO: Write down your most exciting goal daily. Assume its identity in your actions.

2. Design Your Own Game

The “crowded path” is rarely the most fulfilling or winnable.

