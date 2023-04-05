Google Upgrades Bard AI; Germany takes legal action against Twitter
Also, Spotify Live is shutting down! More in the DailyAI + Tech Roundup by NextBigWhat
AI News today:
Google upgrades AI chatbot Bard with PaLM improvements
The new upgrades should help the AI “better understand and respond to your prompts for multi-step word and math problems.”
Software Schools Use to Detect Cheating Flagging Real Essays as AI Generated
2.1 million teachers in the US are using a new AI detection software by Turnitin to catch…
