India Unveils Mega AI Plan: On January 30, 2025, India announced an ambitious plan to develop its own foundational AI model to compete with global counterparts like ChatGPT and DeepSeek. This initiative includes a common compute facility powered by 18,693 GPUs, aimed at making AI technology more accessible at significantly reduced costs. The government is collaborating with ten companies to implement this plan, which is part of a larger Rs 10,370 crore AI mission.

Nadella and Microsoft execs moved quickly to get engineers to test and deploy DeepSeek R1 on Azure and GitHub in 10 days, an unusually fast turnaround.

Samsung Reports Slowdown in AI Chip Sales: On January 31, 2025, Samsung Electronics warned of sluggish sales for its AI chips in the first quarter due to U.S. export restrictions impacting their supply chain. This could affect the availability of essential components for AI development.

ElevenLabs, the AI audio startup, confirms $180M in Series C funding at a $3.3B valuation - led by a16z and ICONIQ

DeepSeek app faces privacy investigations in the US and Europe, removed from Italy’s App Store

OpenAI is in early talks to raise up to $40B at a $340B valuation; the startup was last valued at $157B in October, when it raised $6.6B

Microsoft integrates DeepSeek AI into Copilot+ PCs, expanding AI model offerings

Microsoft offers Think Deeper for free to Copilot users Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman announces free access to Think Deeper for Copilot users, featuring OpenAI’s o1 reasoning model Share Ashish Sinha on Startups, AI and Business.

Google launches ‘Ask for me’ Google will use “AI to call businesses on your behalf” when you’re looking for the availability and prices of local services. At launch, this is specifically for services at nail salons and auto repair shops.

OpenAI researcher resigns over AI development concerns Steven Adler, an OpenAI safety researcher, left the company, expressing fears over the rapid pace of AI development. Adler criticized the race toward AGI as a ‘very risky gamble,’ highlighting the lack of solutions for AI alignment.