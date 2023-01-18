Ashneer Grover sued; Google pilots ‘soundbox’ in India
The Daily Top 7 News and Trends
The NextBigWhat newsletter brings you curated and summarized business and tech news every day.
Stay Pluggd.in to the TOP 7 trends and news, in just two minutes!
Here are today’s Top 7, but before that - introducing a new section called Idea of the day - an atomic idea that brings you a different perspective.
Idea of the d…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ProductGeeks: A community of makers, the ones who ship to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.