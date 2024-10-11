Sequoia Capital has published its new essay on Gen AI opportunities and is an excellent read.

Sharing 7 big ideas from the essay (tl;dr: Application layers are a WIN / Service-as-a-software is for real)

The foundation layer of the Generative AI market is stabilizing in an equilibrium with a key set of scaled players and alliances, including Microsoft/OpenAI, AWS/Anthropic, Meta and Google/DeepMind. Only scaled players with economic engines and access to vast sums of capital remain in play.

The Rise of Inference-Time Compute

OpenAI's o1 model (Strawberry) introduces a new paradigm of "thinking slow" - using inference-time compute for complex reasoning. This approach, inspired by AlphaGo, allows AI to deliberate and problem-solve beyond simple pattern matching, potentially leading to breakthroughs in fields like mathematics and biology.

