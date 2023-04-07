Former Google CEO: Don't fall in love😍 with AI; Twitter shuts off free API
The DailyAI + Tech Roundup by NextBigWhat
AI News today:
Former Google CEO cautions against humans falling in love with AIs
Eric Schmidt, former Google CEO and coauthor of the book “The Age of AI”, noted that some humans have already fallen in love with AI.
He imagined a world where an AI tutor could increase the educational capability of everyone.
AI provides doctors with advice on patients ailme…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ProductGeeks: A community of makers, the ones who ship to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.