Evolve rapidly or face irrelevance: Zoho's Sridhar Vembu
And more daily AI news. by NextBigWhat
We should prepare ourselves for the possibility that this new economic reality will continue for many years. We’ll need to operate more efficiently than our previous headcount reduction to ensure success
Mark Zuckerberg
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ProductGeeks: A community of makers, the ones who ship to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.