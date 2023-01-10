Elon is a Guiness record holder now 💪; Google challenges India's antitrust ruling
Hey
We at nextbigwhat are working on a few major launches this week. You will be the first one to hear it out!
For now, moving on to the top tech news this morning.
Google takes legal action against antitrust ruling
Google challenges antitrust ruling in court.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) fined Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc, $161 million…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ProductGeeks: A community of makers, the ones who ship to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.