ElevenLabs has seen massive growth in the last few months - closed 2025 with over $330 million in ARR, raised $500mn Series D at $11Bn valuation.

Behind this growth is a serious ruthless sales engine that isn’t being talked about (it’s easier for founders to buy into their PLG story and completely overlook the enterprise GTM / sales motion).

My notes from a recent interview of their GTM lead, Carles Reina (video embedded*).

Setting Ambitious Sales Quotas

At ElevenLabs, sales reps are expected to bring in 20 times their base salary as their quota. This ambitious target ensures that only high-performing individuals thrive, fostering a culture of excellence.

While this might seem daunting, it pushes the team to exceed expectations and keeps the company competitive. It’s a bold approach that might not fit every business (not everyone has the same level of PMF as Elevenlabs!), but it drives growth and accountability.

Plus, ElevenLabs compensates both account executives and customer success managers for upsells, even if it means paying double.

This strategy ensures both roles are motivated to maximize customer value, leading to increased revenue. By aligning incentives, the company encourages collaboration and effort from both parties, ultimately benefiting the business. It’s a strategic investment in people that pays off through enhanced customer relationships and sales growth.

I believe that much of this strategy, i.e. of paying double is being ‘bailed out’ by their VCs :)

CEO is the SDR-in-Chief No leadership gyan. Leadership still does outbound!

2. Understanding Sales Fit

Not every sales rep fits the mold, and at ElevenLabs, those who don’t meet quotas are let go.

However, it’s crucial to differentiate between those who lack product understanding and those building long-term pipelines. Some reps may need more time to develop relationships, especially in challenging industries. Recognizing potential and providing support can turn underperformers into top achievers, as seen with reps who eventually exceed their targets.

”If you don’t achieve your quota, then you’re going to be out, right?”

3. Remote Sales Culture

Building a remote sales culture requires being proactive and ensuring salespeople are on the road, engaging with clients. At ElevenLabs, remote work is embraced, but sales reps are encouraged to travel and meet clients in person.

This approach fosters stronger relationships and better sales outcomes. It’s about balancing remote flexibility with the necessity of face-to-face interactions, ensuring the team remains dynamic and connected to the market.