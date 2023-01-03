Electric Two-Wheeler Sales Increase by 305% in 2022; UPI transactions reach all-time high🚀
Apple suppliers created 50,000 direct jobs in India in 16 months
Hello!
Check out Tuesday’s edition of the nextbigwhat newsletter and stay on top of the stories shaping the world of business, startups, and tech!
The NextBigWhat newsletter brings you curated news, summarized for you—we save you time and deliver the info you need in your work.
#RecommendedBook of the day
How to Instantly Connect with Anyone: 96 All-New Li…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ProductGeeks: A community of makers, the ones who ship to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.