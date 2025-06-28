Ever feel like you’re talking into a void, or that the person supposedly listening to you is actually miles away? You’re not alone. While we spend a lot of time communicating, true listening often fails, leaving us feeling ignored and unheard.

We assume listening is automatic, something our ears do by default, but it's far from it.

So, why do we humans struggle so much to truly listen to other humans?

Big ideas from the book ‘Deep Listening’ by Emily Kariel. Drawing on scientific studies, new research, and powerful stories from legendary listeners in politics, business, and the arts, Kasriel unveils her simple yet transformative eight-step approach. With Deep Listening as your guide, you’ll learn to become a better family member, friend, co-worker and citizen.

Launched recently, the book reveal several deep-seated traps that catch us out, daily:

The Hidden Hurdles to Hearing:

The "I Want to Win" Mindset : Many of us are trained, formally or informally, to be argumentative and triumph in conversations. Instead of truly hearing, we're on the hunt for weaknesses, ready to "cut our adversary down". This leaves the other person feeling dismissed and distrustful.

The "I Am in Charge" Trap : If you're a boss, parent, or elder, you might believe your role is to explain, instruct, or dictate. Listening, in this view, feels like intellectual passivity or a sign of laziness. There's a fear that if you listen, your authority will be diminished.

The "I Have Expertise (and You Don’t)" Snare:

