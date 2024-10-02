CXOs do not trust .AI startups: Vijay of Atomic Work on building an Enterprise AI startup
and a warm welcome to Masters of AI podcast
There are too many AI snake oil sellers and enterprise CXOs are now more worried about startups whose domain end with .AI.
When teams want to buy products from .AI startups, CXOs ask for more due diligence: Vijay Rayapati, Cofounder and CEO, AtomicWork
In this episode of Masters of AI show, I have Vijay Rayapati of Atomic Work. Vijay is a tech entrepreneur who earlier sold Minjar to Nutanix and is now building AtomicWork, an AI-powered ITSM platform.
In this conversation, Vijay and I talk about
Vijay’s startup journey
Finding PMF in AI led world. And how PMF has evolved over the last few years
Choosing the right problem statements (damn boring is the new sexy)
Choosing the right target market (hint: GDP matters, but there is another side to it which impacts engg / product teams)
Vijay's tips to entrepreneurs building global SAAS businesses from India
Enterprise AI: How are CXOs evaluating AI solutions
