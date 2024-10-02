There are too many AI snake oil sellers and enterprise CXOs are now more worried about startups whose domain end with .AI.

When teams want to buy products from .AI startups, CXOs ask for more due diligence: Vijay Rayapati, Cofounder and CEO, AtomicWork

In this episode of Masters of AI show, I have Vijay Rayapati of Atomic Work. Vijay is a tech entrepreneur who earlier sold Minjar to Nutanix and is now building AtomicWork, an AI-powered ITSM platform.

In this conversation, Vijay and I talk about

Vijay’s startup journey

Finding PMF in AI led world . And how PMF has evolved over the last few years

Choosing the right problem statements ( damn boring is the new sexy )

Choosing the right target market (hint: GDP matters, but there is another side to it which impacts engg / product teams)

Vijay's tips to entrepreneurs building global SAAS businesses from India

Enterprise AI: How are CXOs evaluating AI solutions

The Masters of AI show is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcast and your fav podcast app (search for The Ashish Sinha show).

