April 1st – the day when the internet collectively indulges in corporate shitposting :)

A request to founders and product leaders - pls rise above the mundane!

Let’s move beyond the clichéd “X acquires Y” or “X launches Y” pranks. Instead, let’s mix your humor into where it matters the most - i.e. your product 🚀

The Challenge: Embed the Joke

Founders, here’s your mission: weave the joke into your product. Hide it like a treasure chest waiting to be discovered. Why? Because this isn’t just about investor pitches; it’s about understanding how users engage with your creation.

Imagine slipping the prank onto your app’s homescreen – and ...NO RESPONSE. That’s a wake-up call. 🕵️‍♂️



Or viral response! That's a wow moment !

Igniting Imagination

Can you spark your users’ imagination? Google nailed this with its April Fools’ jokes. Remember when they let us play PacMan on Google Maps?

People believed it! So, fellow founders, ignite that spark.

If your prank doesn’t make geeks dream, it’s time to rethink your execution and your reputation (among your audience) to execute. 🌟 [Continue reading on NextBigWhat]

Btw, just announced the new version of NextBigWhat, the 3C defines us - i.e. Curation, Community and Clarity.

Look forward to your feedback!