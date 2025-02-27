Are we closer to seeing one-person unicorn startups? 🦄
Unicorns are shrinking in size...growing in ambition.
"I think my software engineers will go away. They will not have jobs within two years. My CTO (chief technology officer) will deliver 80% automation in software coding by the end of this year. We have already achieved 50%. The codes created by the machine are faster and better, and they fix themselves” - Naveen Tewari, InMobi CEO (AdTech unicorn)
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ProductGeeks: A community of makers, the ones who ship to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.