AI is lying🤥! Bing quoting misinformation; Aarogya Setu contact tracing disabled by Govt
Top Trends and #BigNews
The NextBigWhat newsletter brings you the #BigNews in business and tech every day.
Stay up to date on the top trends in just two minutes!
Thanks for reading NextBigWhat (Pluggd.in)! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
#BigIdea of the day
Is AGI (Artifical General Intelligence) really an existential threat to humanity?
Leading AI fi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ProductGeeks: A community of makers, the ones who ship to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.