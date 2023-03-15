AI Day: GPT-4, Google, UK's Foundation models
Daily AI newsletter by NextBigWhat
What a day for AI industry today! Here is a quick summary:
OpenAI launched GPT-4
Google has announced integrating generative AI across all of its products
UK to launch taskforce on AI Foundation Models
Alphabet-backed Anthropic releases OpenAI competitor named Claude
