Hubspot cofounder Dharmesh is all-in on AI agents and has very interesting take on the future of AI agents and importantly, the future of CRM platforms like Hubspot.

Sharing curated notes from his recent talk at Hubspot conf.

The future of AI agents and platforms is centered around three key elements:

Smart CRM with Unified Data

The foundation of future customer platforms will be a smart CRM that can store and process both structured and unstructured data. This CRM will have foundational AI capabilities built directly into its core, allowing for more intelligent data management and insights.

Smart Engagement Apps

The next generation of customer engagement applications will be infused with AI throughout. These apps will leverage AI to enhance various aspects of customer interaction, from marketing and sales to customer service.

Agent Ecosystem

Shah envisions a thriving ecosystem of AI agents, similar to today's app ecosystems. He predicts that there will be "an agent for that" for virtually every marketing, sales, and customer service use case imaginable – even for scenarios we haven't yet conceived.

This agent ecosystem will be characterized by:

Accessibility: AI agents will be easy to use and build, even for those without technical expertise. Diversity: A wide range of specialized agents will be available for various business needs. Community-driven development: While some agents will be created by platform providers like HubSpot, the majority will be built by partners and community members. Collaboration: Agents and the humans who employ them will be connected on a network, facilitating collaboration and creating a vibrant marketplace. Integration: These agents will work seamlessly with smart CRMs and engagement apps to provide comprehensive solutions.

Notes from Dharmesh’s talk at Hubspot event